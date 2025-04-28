Firstsource Solutions consolidated net profit rises 20.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.86% to Rs 2167.77 crore

Net profit of Firstsource Solutions rose 20.37% to Rs 160.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 133.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.86% to Rs 2167.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1669.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.49% to Rs 594.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 514.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.89% to Rs 7972.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6332.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2167.771669.297972.106332.5315.3515.0015.1515.10292.31226.621058.88889.90201.71159.29731.84629.68160.69133.50594.46514.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News