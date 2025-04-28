Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Firstsource Solutions consolidated net profit rises 20.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 9:52 PM IST
Sales rise 29.86% to Rs 2167.77 crore

Net profit of Firstsource Solutions rose 20.37% to Rs 160.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 133.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.86% to Rs 2167.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1669.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.49% to Rs 594.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 514.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.89% to Rs 7972.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6332.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2167.771669.29 30 7972.106332.53 26 OPM %15.3515.00 -15.1515.10 - PBDT292.31226.62 29 1058.88889.90 19 PBT201.71159.29 27 731.84629.68 16 NP160.69133.50 20 594.46514.73 15

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 9:47 PM IST

