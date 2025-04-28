PNB Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 25.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.71% to Rs 2021.85 crore

Net profit of PNB Housing Finance rose 25.30% to Rs 550.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 439.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.71% to Rs 2021.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1809.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.39% to Rs 1936.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1508.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.73% to Rs 7665.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7050.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

