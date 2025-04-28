Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PNB Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 25.30% in the March 2025 quarter

PNB Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 25.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 9:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 11.71% to Rs 2021.85 crore

Net profit of PNB Housing Finance rose 25.30% to Rs 550.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 439.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.71% to Rs 2021.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1809.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.39% to Rs 1936.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1508.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.73% to Rs 7665.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7050.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2021.851809.95 12 7665.357050.08 9 OPM %93.4190.59 -92.1988.78 - PBDT725.52573.99 26 2541.662005.09 27 PBT711.21559.81 27 2485.771953.90 27 NP550.38439.25 25 1936.141508.01 28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani Total Gas consolidated net profit declines 7.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Nippon Life India Asset Management consolidated net profit declines 12.92% in the March 2025 quarter

TVS Holdings consolidated net profit rises 21.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Enkei Wheels India reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Nippon Life India Asset Management standalone net profit declines 8.98% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 9:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story