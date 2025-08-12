Pioneer Embroideries consolidated net profit rises 409.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.40% to Rs 85.91 crore

Net profit of Pioneer Embroideries rose 409.52% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 10.40% to Rs 85.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 95.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.85.9195.883.856.520.954.11-3.010.271.070.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News