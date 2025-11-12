Transrail Lighting consolidated net profit rises 65.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.61% to Rs 1534.25 crore

Net profit of Transrail Lighting rose 65.09% to Rs 90.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 55.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 43.61% to Rs 1534.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1068.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1534.251068.3311.9812.95139.82100.08125.0286.6890.9855.11

