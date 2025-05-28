Tarsons Products consolidated net profit declines 1.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.59% to Rs 112.69 crore

Net profit of Tarsons Products declined 1.16% to Rs 10.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.59% to Rs 112.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 105.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.18% to Rs 29.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 42.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.40% to Rs 392.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 296.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

