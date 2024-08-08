Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crane Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 78.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Crane Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 78.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 87.65% to Rs 0.31 crore

Net profit of Crane Infrastructure declined 78.57% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 87.65% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.312.51 -88 OPM %80.6545.42 -PBDT0.251.15 -78 PBT0.221.12 -80 NP0.180.84 -79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

RBI MPC policy: Repo rate in focus; what factors may influence decision?

Stock market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty mildly negative in pre-open; RBI's rate cut decision in spotlight

RBI MPC 2024 LIVE updates: Monetary Policy Committee set to announce decision on repo rate today

Olympics 2024: Algerians rally behind gold as Khelif advances to final

Thousands rally in solidarity with minorities amid UK anti-immigrant riots

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story