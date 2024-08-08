NHPC consolidated net profit declines 0.80% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.29% to Rs 2694.20 crore

Net profit of NHPC declined 0.80% to Rs 1028.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1036.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.29% to Rs 2694.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2757.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2694.202757.2654.2954.571803.651687.741507.321394.191028.601036.86

