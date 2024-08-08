Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NHPC consolidated net profit declines 0.80% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales decline 2.29% to Rs 2694.20 crore

Net profit of NHPC declined 0.80% to Rs 1028.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1036.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.29% to Rs 2694.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2757.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2694.202757.26 -2 OPM %54.2954.57 -PBDT1803.651687.74 7 PBT1507.321394.19 8 NP1028.601036.86 -1

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

