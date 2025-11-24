Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RMC Switchgears bags construction contract from Rajasthan's power transmission entity RRVPNL

RMC Switchgears bags construction contract from Rajasthan's power transmission entity RRVPNL

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
RMC Switchgears announced that it has received a letter of intent (LOI) from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (RRVPNL) for the construction of a grid sub-station (GSS) in Rajasthan.

The scope of the project requires the company to complete the construction of the new 132 kV GSS at Kalyanpur (Pachpadra), Distt-Balotra.

The work will be executed on a supply, erection, testing, and commissioning (ETC) basis, encompassing all associated lines and bays.

This includes the supply of all necessary equipment and materials, comprehensive erection work (including civil works), and final testing and commissioning.

The total value of this contract is Rs 42.23 crore. The project has to executed within a period of 18 months.

RMC Switchgears is primarily engaged in the business of switchgear engineering and ECI contracts for the power distribution/transmission sector.

The companys net profit surged 87.9% year-on-year to Rs 19.15 crore, while revenue from operations more than doubledrising 130.1% to Rs 241.09 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Q2 FY25.

The scrip fell 2.18% to currently trade at Rs 544 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

