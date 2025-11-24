RMC Switchgears bags construction contract from Rajasthan's power transmission entity RRVPNL

RMC Switchgears announced that it has received a letter of intent (LOI) from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (RRVPNL) for the construction of a grid sub-station (GSS) in Rajasthan.

The scope of the project requires the company to complete the construction of the new 132 kV GSS at Kalyanpur (Pachpadra), Distt-Balotra.

The work will be executed on a supply, erection, testing, and commissioning (ETC) basis, encompassing all associated lines and bays.

This includes the supply of all necessary equipment and materials, comprehensive erection work (including civil works), and final testing and commissioning.

The total value of this contract is Rs 42.23 crore. The project has to executed within a period of 18 months.