BSE announces reshuffle across indices

BSE Index Services, formerly Asia Index, on 21 November 2025 announced a series of changes to its major indices as part of the latest reconstitution exercise.The revisions will take effect at the start of trading on Monday, 22 December 2025, and Friday, 26 December 2025.
InterGlobe Aviation (+0.30%) will enter the BSE Sensex, replacing Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (-1.34%).
In the BSE 100 index, IDFC First Bank (+0.09%) will be added while Adani Green Energy (-0.82%) will be removed. Max Healthcare Institute (-1.24%) will join the BSE Sensex 50, taking the place of IndusInd Bank (+0.60%).
The BSE Sensex Next 50 will see a reshuffle, with IndusInd Bank and IDFC First Bank being added, while Max Healthcare Institute and Adani Green Energy will be dropped.
The BSE Bankex index will undergo multiple additions effective 26 December 2025. Canara Bank (+1.54%), AU Small Finance Bank (+0.76%), Punjab National Bank (+0.29%) and Union Bank of India (+0.73%) will all join the index, marking an expansion of the banking universe tracked by the benchmark.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app