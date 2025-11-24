BSE announces reshuffle across indices

BSE Index Services, formerly Asia Index, on 21 November 2025 announced a series of changes to its major indices as part of the latest reconstitution exercise.

The revisions will take effect at the start of trading on Monday, 22 December 2025, and Friday, 26 December 2025.

InterGlobe Aviation (+0.30%) will enter the BSE Sensex, replacing Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (-1.34%).

In the BSE 100 index, IDFC First Bank (+0.09%) will be added while Adani Green Energy (-0.82%) will be removed. Max Healthcare Institute (-1.24%) will join the BSE Sensex 50, taking the place of IndusInd Bank (+0.60%).

The BSE Sensex Next 50 will see a reshuffle, with IndusInd Bank and IDFC First Bank being added, while Max Healthcare Institute and Adani Green Energy will be dropped.