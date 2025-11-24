Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE announces reshuffle across indices

BSE announces reshuffle across indices

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
BSE Index Services, formerly Asia Index, on 21 November 2025 announced a series of changes to its major indices as part of the latest reconstitution exercise.

The revisions will take effect at the start of trading on Monday, 22 December 2025, and Friday, 26 December 2025.

InterGlobe Aviation (+0.30%) will enter the BSE Sensex, replacing Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (-1.34%).

In the BSE 100 index, IDFC First Bank (+0.09%) will be added while Adani Green Energy (-0.82%) will be removed. Max Healthcare Institute (-1.24%) will join the BSE Sensex 50, taking the place of IndusInd Bank (+0.60%).

The BSE Sensex Next 50 will see a reshuffle, with IndusInd Bank and IDFC First Bank being added, while Max Healthcare Institute and Adani Green Energy will be dropped.

The BSE Bankex index will undergo multiple additions effective 26 December 2025. Canara Bank (+1.54%), AU Small Finance Bank (+0.76%), Punjab National Bank (+0.29%) and Union Bank of India (+0.73%) will all join the index, marking an expansion of the banking universe tracked by the benchmark.

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

