Muthoot Finance Ltd down for fifth straight session

Muthoot Finance Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2628.4, down 0.62% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 25159.1. The Sensex is at 82509.41, down 0.82%.Muthoot Finance Ltd has added around 2.87% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Muthoot Finance Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26984.35, down 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.18 lakh shares in last one month.