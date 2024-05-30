Tata Consultancy Services Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 3750.4, down 1.4% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 14.01% in last one year as compared to a 21.68% rally in NIFTY and a 12.51% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3750.4, down 1.4% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 22553.1. The Sensex is at 74074.04, down 0.58%.Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has eased around 2.92% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33542.7, down 1.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3748.85, down 1.61% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 31.1 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

