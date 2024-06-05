Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gains for third straight session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 3760.2, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.33% in last one year as compared to a 19.62% jump in NIFTY and a 15.5% jump in the Nifty IT index.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3760.2, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.67% on the day, quoting at 22249. The Sensex is at 73373.23, up 1.8%. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has slipped around 4.1% in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 32315.55, up 2.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3774.7, up 1.24% on the day. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up 16.33% in last one year as compared to a 19.62% jump in NIFTY and a 15.5% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 30.37 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News