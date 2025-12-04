Tata Consultancy Services Ltd soars 1.7%

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 3234, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.55% in last one year as compared to a 5.2% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.27% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37825.25, up 1.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.29 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3246.6, up 1.66% on the day. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is down 27.55% in last one year as compared to a 5.2% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.27% spurt in the Nifty IT index.