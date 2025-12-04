Mphasis Ltd spurts 2.03%, gains for fifth straight session

Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 2919, up 2.03% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.34% in last one year as compared to a 5.27% jump in NIFTY and a 14.22% jump in the Nifty IT.

Mphasis Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2919, up 2.03% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 26009.55. The Sensex is at 85089.75, down 0.02%. Mphasis Ltd has gained around 5.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 8.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37825.25, up 1.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.79 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2930.1, up 1.94% on the day. Mphasis Ltd is down 4.34% in last one year as compared to a 5.27% jump in NIFTY and a 14.22% jump in the Nifty IT index. The PE of the stock is 37.91 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.