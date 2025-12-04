Ajanta Pharma Ltd soars 0.12%, up for fifth straight session

Ajanta Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2609.7, up 0.12% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.45% in last one year as compared to a 5.27% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.79% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

