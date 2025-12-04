Tech Mahindra Ltd spurts 1.73%, up for five straight sessions

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1568.3, up 1.73% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.24% in last one year as compared to a 5.27% gain in NIFTY and a 14.22% gain in the Nifty IT.

Tech Mahindra Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 26009.55. The Sensex is at 85089.75, down 0.02%. Tech Mahindra Ltd has added around 10.94% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has added around 8.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37825.25, up 1.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.19 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1573.7, up 1.52% on the day.