Tata Consultancy Services partners with Vianai Systems

Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
To leverage on Vianai's hila Platform to integrate Gen-AI into core business functions

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a partnership with Vianai Systems, a leading provider of enterprise-grade, domain-specific generative AI applications, to empower business leaders with cutting-edge GenAI tools for decision intelligence.

Through this collaboration, TCS customers will gain access to Vianai's hila Platform-a next-gen solution that enables C-suite executives to ask questions and gain real time insights from their data repository. By combining natural language interactions with advanced data analytics, hila helps decision-makers across finance, supply chain, and sales leverage GenAI to unlock the true value of their enterprise datawithout needing deep technical expertise. TCS will customize the hila Platform to meet the specific needs of financial institutions and other key sectors. These customizations include seamless integration into enterprise systems, post-deployment support, and tailored AI services. Additionally, TCS will leverage the hila platform to bring the conversational capability to core business verticals such as CRM, sales and supply chain for other industries.

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

