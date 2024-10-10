Tata Elxsi standalone net profit rises 14.70% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.32% to Rs 955.09 crore

Net profit of Tata Elxsi rose 14.70% to Rs 229.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 200.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.32% to Rs 955.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 881.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.955.09881.7027.8929.89325.85288.87298.70263.86229.43200.02

