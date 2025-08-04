Vijaya Diagnostic Centre alltos 37,825 equity shares under ESOP

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre has allotted 37,825 equity shares having a face value of Re 1/- each, to the employees of the Company who have exercised the options vested under VDCL Employee Stock Option Plan 2018.

Consequent to aforesaid allotment the issued, subscribed, and paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased from Rs 10,26,87,111/- to Rs 10,27,24,936/-.

