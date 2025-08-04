Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vijaya Diagnostic Centre alltos 37,825 equity shares under ESOP

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre alltos 37,825 equity shares under ESOP

Image
Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 1:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre has allotted 37,825 equity shares having a face value of Re 1/- each, to the employees of the Company who have exercised the options vested under VDCL Employee Stock Option Plan 2018.

Consequent to aforesaid allotment the issued, subscribed, and paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased from Rs 10,26,87,111/- to Rs 10,27,24,936/-.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JSW Steel and JFE Steel Corporation to jointly invest Rs 5,845 cr for capacity expansion

Benchmarks trade in positive terrain; PSU Bank shares jump

S V Global Mill consolidated net profit rises 30.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Tata Investment Corporation standalone net profit rises 23.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Lloyds Engg gains after subsidiary secures Rs 20-cr order

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story