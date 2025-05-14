Tata Motors Ltd Slides 2.8%

Tata Motors Ltd has added 15.64% over last one month compared to 12.16% gain in BSE Auto index and 8.3% rise in the SENSEX

Tata Motors Ltd fell 2.8% today to trade at Rs 688.1. The BSE Auto index is down 0.48% to quote at 51654.29. The index is up 12.16 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hero MotoCorp Ltd decreased 2.36% and Tube Investments of India Ltd lost 1.5% on the day. The BSE Auto index went down 0.75 % over last one year compared to the 11.34% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Motors Ltd has added 15.64% over last one month compared to 12.16% gain in BSE Auto index and 8.3% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.08 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 14.88 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1179.05 on 30 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 542.55 on 07 Apr 2025.

