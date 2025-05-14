GE Vernova to invest Rs 140 cr to enhance its electrification manufacturing capabilities in India

GE Vernova announced plans to invest approximately Rs 140 crore (USD 16 million) in India to expand its electrification manufacturing and engineering footprint specifically, advanced grid technologies that enable stable, reliable, and secure delivery of electricity.

The investment will be made by GE Vernova T&D India (NSE: GEV T&D), the listed entity of GE Vernova's Electrification business in India and includes the development of a new manufacturing line at its existing facility in Chennai (Pallavaram) and a new facility in Noida. These expansions are expected to enhance the ability of GE Vernova T&D India to manufacture and test key next-generation equipment used in modern transmission systems, supporting both India's energy transition and export demand from other fast-growing economies.

These new expansions will focus on High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) and Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) technologies that help stabilize power grids, reduce transmission losses, and make it easier to connect renewable energy like solar and wind. These systems are critical for getting renewable energy from where it's generated, often in remote areas to where it's needed most: cities, industries, and communities.

