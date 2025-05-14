Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharti Hexacom Ltd Spikes 2.88%, BSE Telecommunication index Rises 1.06%

Bharti Hexacom Ltd Spikes 2.88%, BSE Telecommunication index Rises 1.06%

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bharti Hexacom Ltd has added 16.39% over last one month compared to 5.46% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 8.3% rise in the SENSEX

Bharti Hexacom Ltd rose 2.88% today to trade at Rs 1753.5. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 1.06% to quote at 2883.61. The index is up 5.46 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Suyog Telematics Ltd increased 2.73% and Bharti Airtel Ltd added 1.95% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 8.75 % over last one year compared to the 11.34% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bharti Hexacom Ltd has added 16.39% over last one month compared to 5.46% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 8.3% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5668 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 19005 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1794.4 on 14 May 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 879.25 on 13 May 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

GE Vernova to invest Rs 140 cr to enhance its electrification manufacturing capabilities in India

Adani Green Energy commissions 50 MW solar project in Khavda, Gujarat

Stock Alert: Tata Motors, GlaxoSmithKline Pharma, Honeywell Automation, Bharti Airtel

MTAR Technologies wins orders of Rs 34 cr

First Published: May 14 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story