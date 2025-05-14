Bharti Hexacom Ltd Spikes 2.88%, BSE Telecommunication index Rises 1.06%

Bharti Hexacom Ltd has added 16.39% over last one month compared to 5.46% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 8.3% rise in the SENSEX

Bharti Hexacom Ltd rose 2.88% today to trade at Rs 1753.5. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 1.06% to quote at 2883.61. The index is up 5.46 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Suyog Telematics Ltd increased 2.73% and Bharti Airtel Ltd added 1.95% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 8.75 % over last one year compared to the 11.34% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bharti Hexacom Ltd has added 16.39% over last one month compared to 5.46% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 8.3% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5668 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 19005 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1794.4 on 14 May 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 879.25 on 13 May 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News