Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 373.7, down 4.47% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 25979.8. The Sensex is at 84836.7, up 0.32%.Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd has eased around 6.52% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27239.8, up 0.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 238.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 97.93 lakh shares in last one month.