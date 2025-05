Systematix Corporate Services has made Investment through rights issue in its Wholly Owned Subsidiary i.e. Systematix Shares and Stocks (India) aggregating to Rs. 24,99,92,800/- by subscribing to 14,81,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each at an issue price of Rs. 168.80/- (including premium of Rs. 158.80/-) per Equity Share.

