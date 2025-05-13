Board of Mahindra Lifespace Developers approves rights issue of Rs 1500 cr

At meeting held on 13 May 2025

The Board of Mahindra Lifespace Developers at its meeting held on 13 May 2025 has approved fund raise by way of offer and issuance of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs. 10/- each for an amount not exceeding Rs. 1,500 crore by way of a rights issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company as on the record date.

