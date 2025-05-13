Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Mahindra Lifespace Developers approves rights issue of Rs 1500 cr

Board of Mahindra Lifespace Developers approves rights issue of Rs 1500 cr

Image
Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 13 May 2025

The Board of Mahindra Lifespace Developers at its meeting held on 13 May 2025 has approved fund raise by way of offer and issuance of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs. 10/- each for an amount not exceeding Rs. 1,500 crore by way of a rights issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company as on the record date.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Systematix Corporate Services invests Rs 25 cr in subsidiary

UCO Bank announces revision in benchmark interest rates

HCL Technologies launches advanced configuration accelerator kit for SAP rollouts

PG Electroplast allots 24,000 equity shares under ESOS

Tata Motors Q4 PAT drops 52% YoY to Rs 8,470 cr; declares dividend of Rs 6 /sh

First Published: May 13 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story