Board of SEPC approves rights issue of partly paid up shares

At meeting held on 13 May 2025

The Board of SEPC at its meeting held on 13 May 2025 has approved proposed rights issue of partly paid up equity shares of the company at an issue price of Rs 10 per share for an aggregate amount of Rs 350 crore. The issue will open on 09 June 2025 and close on 23 June 2025. The rights entitlement ratio is 11 rights equity shares (partly paid up) for every 50 fully paid-up equity shares held by the eligible shareholders as on the record date. The record date is 23 May 2025.

