Tata Motors records 11% decline in June sales

Tata Motors announced that total sales dropped 11% to 67,475 units in month of June 2025 compared to 75,604 units in June 2024. Total sales include domestic sales of 65,019 units, lower by 12% on YoY basis while international business stood at 2,456 units, higher by 69% on YoY basis.

Total sales comprised of 37,237 passenger vehicle units, lower by 15% on YoY basis and 30,238 commercial vehicle units, lower by 5% on YoY basis.

