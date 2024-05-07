Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors UK JLR registration rises 19% YoY in April

Tata Motors UK JLR registration rises 19% YoY in April

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Tata Motors said that total Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) registrations in UK jumped 19% to 5,627 units in April 2024 as compared with 4,722 units in April 2023.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), UK, has published the vehicle registrations data for the month of April 2024.

New car registrations in the United Kingdom (UK) recorded 0.97% rise in April 2024 to 134,274 units from 132,990 units in April 2023.

Land Rover car registrations increased 6.65% to 4,298 units in April 2024 from 4,030 units in Q4 April 2023. While Jaquar car registrations surged 92.05% to 1,328 units in April 2024 as compared with 692 units in April 2023.

JLR is owned by Tata Motors, a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. It is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top three in the passenger vehicles market.

Tata Motors reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,764 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than net loss of Rs 944.61 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations grew by 32.5% year on year to Rs 1,04,443.06 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

Tata motors fell 2.79% to Rs 989 on the BSE.

First Published: May 07 2024 | 3:37 PM IST

