Shree Ganesh Biotech India standalone net profit rises 755.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 249.76% to Rs 14.41 crore

Net profit of Shree Ganesh Biotech India rose 755.56% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 249.76% to Rs 14.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.14.414.123.262.180.770.090.770.090.770.09

