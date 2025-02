Nexus Select Trust standalone net profit rises 9.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.23% to Rs 348.47 crore

Net profit of Nexus Select Trust rose 9.17% to Rs 280.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 257.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 14.23% to Rs 348.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 305.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

