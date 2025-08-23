Tata Power Renewable Energy standalone net profit rises 68.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.56% to Rs 3252.07 crore

Net profit of Tata Power Renewable Energy rose 68.96% to Rs 442.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 262.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 27.56% to Rs 3252.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2549.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3252.072549.3728.5927.47814.07546.15596.96331.46442.94262.16

