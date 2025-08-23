Reliance Jute Mills (International) reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.00 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 119.48% to Rs 120.67 crore

Net profit of Reliance Jute Mills (International) reported to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 119.48% to Rs 120.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 54.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

