Raymond slips after Q2 PAT plunges 81% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Raymond fell 2.35% to Rs 576.30 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 81% to Rs 11.38 crore despite an 11.4% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 527.69 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The company reported pre-tax loss of Rs 148.28 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with pre-tax profit of Rs 68.20 crore in Q2 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 79 crore, up 3% from Rs 77 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin fell to 14.1% in Q2 FY26 as against 15.1% in Q2 FY25.

The company said that its performance was driven by the aerospace & defence and precision technology & auto components segments, reflecting a major positive shift in the Indian supply chain. Indian suppliers are successfully moving up the value chain from simple assemblies to producing highly complex precision machined components and subsystems, leading to a surge in order intake for both Tier-1 and Tier-2 vendors for export business.

In Q2 FY26, revenue from aerospace & defence segment rose 15% to Rs 81 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 70 crore posted in same quarter last year, supported by the production ramp-up at a leading aerospace OEM and revenue contribution from newly developed and approved parts that entered production this year, strengthening the overall topline. The company said that this strong demand provides a healthy foundation for future growth, driven by increasing interest from potential clients through requests for quotation (RFQs) and the exploration of new collaborative opportunities. However, the outlook is currently tempered by external trade pressures led by U.S. tariffs, resulting in scheduling delays.

Revenue from precision technology & auto components segment rose 9.9% YoY to Rs 409 crore in Q2 FY26, driven by robust domestic demand for both auto components and tools & hardware components. The company continues to remain net-debt free with a net cash surplus of Rs 27 crore. Gautam Hari Singhania, chairman & managing director, Raymond said: Both our aerospace & defence and precision technology & auto components businesses maintained strong momentum this quarter, delivering higher sales even in a competitive environment. We continue to focus on strategic business expansion. With both subsidiaries demonstrating robust performance, we are ideally positioned to seize upcoming opportunities and drive sustained stakeholder value.