Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Teleservices reports standalone net loss of Rs 298.40 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tata Teleservices reports standalone net loss of Rs 298.40 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 5.75% to Rs 581.61 crore

Net Loss of Tata Teleservices reported to Rs 298.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 344.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.75% to Rs 581.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 549.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1334.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1330.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.07% to Rs 2321.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2128.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales581.61549.98 6 2321.122128.02 9 OPM %34.1326.13 -31.1027.34 - PBDT-206.96-259.82 20 -972.18-1004.71 3 PBT-298.40-344.93 13 -1334.95-1330.31 0 NP-298.40-344.93 13 -1334.95-1330.31 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indbank Merchant Banking Services standalone net profit declines 54.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Tanla Platforms consolidated net profit declines 9.91% in the March 2025 quarter

NELCO reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Maithon Power standalone net profit rises 9.57% in the March 2025 quarter

SBI Cards & Payment Services standalone net profit declines 19.35% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story