Tata Teleservices reports standalone net loss of Rs 298.40 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.75% to Rs 581.61 crore

Net Loss of Tata Teleservices reported to Rs 298.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 344.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.75% to Rs 581.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 549.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1334.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1330.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.07% to Rs 2321.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2128.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

581.61549.982321.122128.0234.1326.1331.1027.34-206.96-259.82-972.18-1004.71-298.40-344.93-1334.95-1330.31-298.40-344.93-1334.95-1330.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News