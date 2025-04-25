Indbank Merchant Banking Services standalone net profit declines 54.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.59% to Rs 5.31 crore

Net profit of Indbank Merchant Banking Services declined 54.40% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.59% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.00% to Rs 8.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.46% to Rs 26.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

