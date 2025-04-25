Tanla Platforms consolidated net profit declines 9.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.87% to Rs 1024.36 crore

Net profit of Tanla Platforms declined 9.91% to Rs 117.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 130.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.87% to Rs 1024.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1005.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.48% to Rs 507.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 548.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.54% to Rs 4027.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3927.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1024.361005.524027.723927.7915.9615.9517.1518.64172.98184.77725.08768.67145.92161.91627.31683.40117.33130.23507.28548.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News