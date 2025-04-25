Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tanla Platforms consolidated net profit declines 9.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Tanla Platforms consolidated net profit declines 9.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 1.87% to Rs 1024.36 crore

Net profit of Tanla Platforms declined 9.91% to Rs 117.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 130.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.87% to Rs 1024.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1005.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.48% to Rs 507.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 548.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.54% to Rs 4027.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3927.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1024.361005.52 2 4027.723927.79 3 OPM %15.9615.95 -17.1518.64 - PBDT172.98184.77 -6 725.08768.67 -6 PBT145.92161.91 -10 627.31683.40 -8 NP117.33130.23 -10 507.28548.32 -7

