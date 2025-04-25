Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NELCO reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

NELCO reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 17.27% to Rs 67.52 crore

Net loss of NELCO reported to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 6.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.27% to Rs 67.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 81.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 59.74% to Rs 9.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.82% to Rs 304.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 320.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales67.5281.61 -17 304.87320.30 -5 OPM %9.5418.04 -13.7718.54 - PBDT7.5614.16 -47 41.8255.65 -25 PBT1.138.21 -86 19.6633.51 -41 NP-4.086.10 PL 9.5323.67 -60

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

