Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 2.93%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.27%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 2.93%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.27%

Image
Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Realty index ended down 2.93% at 979.5 today. The index has slipped 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Brigade Enterprises Ltd shed 5.50%, DLF Ltd slipped 4.11% and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd fell 3.81%. The Nifty Realty index has soared 52.00% over last one year compared to the 24.78% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index has dropped 2.60% and Nifty Commodities index has dropped 2.21% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 1.27% to close at 23995.35 while the SENSEX has dropped 1.18% to close at 78782.24 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Incentives in offing as industrial policy comes into effect in Chhattisgarh

Vendor delisted for mislabelling mushrooms at Hyperpure warehouse: Zomato

SAT Televenture to acquire Tikona Infinet for Rs 669 cr in cash, stock deal

Sebi allows MFs to invest in foreign funds with Indian securities exposure

IAF MiG-29 fighter jet catches fire, crashes near Agra; no casualties

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story