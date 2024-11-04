Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 2.93%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.27%

Nifty Realty index ended down 2.93% at 979.5 today. The index has slipped 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Brigade Enterprises Ltd shed 5.50%, DLF Ltd slipped 4.11% and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd fell 3.81%. The Nifty Realty index has soared 52.00% over last one year compared to the 24.78% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index has dropped 2.60% and Nifty Commodities index has dropped 2.21% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 1.27% to close at 23995.35 while the SENSEX has dropped 1.18% to close at 78782.24 today.

