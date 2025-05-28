Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maris Spinners reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.31 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Maris Spinners reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.31 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Sales rise 19.02% to Rs 44.93 crore

Net profit of Maris Spinners reported to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.02% to Rs 44.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 9.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.20% to Rs 169.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 160.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales44.9337.75 19 169.01160.65 5 OPM %5.071.91 -3.06-3.04 - PBDT3.75-0.14 LP 5.02-7.37 LP PBT1.98-0.65 LP -1.65-13.27 88 NP1.31-0.19 LP -1.26-9.13 86

First Published: May 28 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

