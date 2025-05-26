Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCC Concept standalone net profit rises 4257.14% in the March 2025 quarter

TCC Concept standalone net profit rises 4257.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 262.88% to Rs 8.31 crore

Net profit of TCC Concept rose 4257.14% to Rs 6.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 262.88% to Rs 8.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 2044.07% to Rs 12.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 361.88% to Rs 22.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales8.312.29 263 22.174.80 362 OPM %89.2915.72 -68.0626.67 - PBDT8.280.34 2335 17.361.17 1384 PBT8.190.19 4211 16.940.80 2018 NP6.100.14 4257 12.650.59 2044

First Published: May 26 2025 | 8:51 AM IST

