TCC Concept standalone net profit rises 4257.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 262.88% to Rs 8.31 crore

Net profit of TCC Concept rose 4257.14% to Rs 6.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 262.88% to Rs 8.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 2044.07% to Rs 12.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 361.88% to Rs 22.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

8.312.2922.174.8089.2915.7268.0626.678.280.3417.361.178.190.1916.940.806.100.1412.650.59

