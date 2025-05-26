Sundaram Brake Linings standalone net profit rises 127.59% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.91% to Rs 96.96 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Brake Linings rose 127.59% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.91% to Rs 96.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 89.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.76% to Rs 5.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.04% to Rs 352.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 352.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

96.9689.03352.21352.363.490.763.785.113.091.8712.1117.921.740.246.1411.541.320.585.1710.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News