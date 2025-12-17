TCI Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Shish Industries Ltd, Meesho Ltd, Transwarranty Finance Ltd and Allcargo Terminals Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 December 2025.

TCI Finance Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 13.32 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4129 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2107 shares in the past one month.

Shish Industries Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 14.16. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 29.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34.88 lakh shares in the past one month. Meesho Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 216.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 171.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 140.21 lakh shares in the past one month. Transwarranty Finance Ltd gained 19.95% to Rs 15.33. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18339 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4825 shares in the past one month.