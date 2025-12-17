Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty below 25,800 level; realty shares decline

Nifty below 25,800 level; realty shares decline

Image
Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The key equity barometers traded with modest cuts in the early afternoon trade as investors assessed mixed cues from global markets and inconclusive U.S. jobs data, which failed to provide clarity on the interest-rate outlook. The Nifty traded below the 25,800 level. Realty shares extended losses for the third consecutive trading session.

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 229.28 points or 0.27% to 84,450.58. The Nifty 50 index lost 67.50 points or 0.26% to 25,789.95.

The broader market underperformed the benchmark indices. the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.37% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.52%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,424 shares rose and 2,445 shares fell. A total of 219 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.77% to 9.99. The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures were trading at 25,864.90, at a premium of 74.95 points as compared with the spot at 25,789.95.

The Nifty option chain for the 30 December 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 91.3 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 80.6 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index shed 0.55% to 869.95. The index fell 1.87% in the three consecutive trading sessions.

Sobha (down 1.78%), DLF (down 1.49%), Anant Raj (down 1.45%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 0.98%) and Lodha Developers (down 0.65%) declined.

On the other hand, SignatureGlobal India (up 1.04%), Phoenix Mills (up 0.46%) and Oberoi Realty (up 0.07%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) jumped 4.20% after the company received an order from Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation (BSTDC) for civil construction work on EPC Mode at Punauradham, Sitamarhi, Bihar.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels advanced 2.91% after the company said that it has signed an agreement to purchase new hotel assets in Kerala, which include a lakefront property named 'Purity' and a luxury houseboat named 'Discovery'.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India has ability to serve globally in area of AI application development and implementation

INR gains in volatile trades after testing record low, Crude oil sinks to four year low

Indraprastha Gas Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Regulatory measures lead to drop in Motor insurance complaints

India-Ethiopia aggree to elevate ties to the level of Strategic Partnership

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story