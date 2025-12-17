Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Regulatory measures lead to drop in Motor insurance complaints

Regulatory measures lead to drop in Motor insurance complaints

Image
Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has taken various regulatory measures for protection of policyholders' interests which require insurers to adopt transparent, time-bound and fair claim-settlement processes. The Regulations form the primary legal instrument to prevent arbitrary or coercive practices during motor claim settlement.

The IRDAI (Protection of Policyholders' Interests, Operations and Allied Matters of Insurers) Regulations, 2024 stipulate that insurers must have board-approved claim-settlement policies, disclose the roles, duties and appointment details of surveyors/loss assessors to the insured, and ensure that all claim deductions and settlements are transparent, reasonable and supported by documentary explanation.

IRDAI has reported that the percentage of complaints in motor segment to total complaints was 26.18% in FY 2023-24, which has come down to 24.8% in FY 2024-25. Further, out of total 10,156 complaints received by Insurance Ombudsman under motor insurance category during FY2022-23, FY2023-24 and FY2024-25, a total of 9,943 were disposed (awarded, withdrawn and non-entertainable), and rest are under process.

As per provision of the Master Circular on Protection of Policyholders' Interests, 2024, in motor insurance, any loss that less than Rs. 50,000/- need not be mandatorily surveyed by a registered surveyor. Insurers are using App based methodology with AI-Driven assessment for the same. Further, IRDAI may suspend a license of a surveyor under various grounds such as failure to discharge the duties and responsibilities in a satisfactory and professional manner, violation of code of conduct specified in the Regulations, acting prejudicial to the interest of the policyholders etc.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India-Ethiopia aggree to elevate ties to the level of Strategic Partnership

Nifty trades below 25,850 mark; consumer durables stocks slide

CARE Ratings reaffirms ratings of KEC International at 'A+/A1+'

Wall Street Ends Mixed Amid Weak Oil Stocks, Mixed Jobs Data and Growing Fed Rate Cut Expectations

Dollar index regains momentum from 2-month low

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story