India has ability to serve globally in area of AI application development and implementation

In India, there is lot of focusing on application development and implementation in the area of AI and the country has the ability to serve globally, S. Krishnan IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), stated during ASSOCHAM 9th AI Leadership Meet. Through the AI Mission, the National Supercomputing Mission and the India Semiconductor Mission, we are driving convergence between high-performance computing, AI-based computing and semiconductor capabilities. The AI Mission is built through lots of partnerships and is a combined and joint effort of Government with industry - and Government is ready to support and unleash private sector in building AI capabilities.

This integrated approach brings together policy, infrastructure and innovation as we move forward. India ranked third in AI companies by Stanford that is behind US and China. There are two parameters on which India has done really well, R&D and talent, which is to be expected given that our level of talent in STEM is high. He noted further that India's approach to AI regulation is very guarded so that in no way it goes in the way of innovation. Government will use the tools in the existing laws and rules of IT act and DPDP unless there is need of any further regulation as our laws address the key issues around responsible use of AI.

