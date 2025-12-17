Indraprastha Gas Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd, Patel Engineering Ltd and TD Power Systems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 December 2025.

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd, Patel Engineering Ltd and TD Power Systems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 December 2025.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd soared 6.66% to Rs 195.4 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd surged 5.27% to Rs 3389.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20807 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9250 shares in the past one month. Reliance Power Ltd spiked 5.05% to Rs 36.42. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 100.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54.52 lakh shares in the past one month. Patel Engineering Ltd jumped 4.99% to Rs 30.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.8 lakh shares in the past one month.