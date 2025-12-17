Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indraprastha Gas Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Indraprastha Gas Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd, Patel Engineering Ltd and TD Power Systems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 December 2025.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd soared 6.66% to Rs 195.4 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd surged 5.27% to Rs 3389.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20807 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9250 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Power Ltd spiked 5.05% to Rs 36.42. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 100.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Patel Engineering Ltd jumped 4.99% to Rs 30.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

TD Power Systems Ltd added 4.66% to Rs 720.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20713 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49987 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

