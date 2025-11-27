TCS inks five-year deal with SAP to accelerate cloud & genAI transformation

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a five-year strategic partnership with SAP to accelerate SAP's enterprise-wide cloud and generative AI transformation.

As SAP pursues faster cloud adoption and business AI enablement, TCS will streamline the companys complex IT landscape, enhance AI-led capabilities and enable seamless IT operations. The collaboration aims to deliver quicker development cycles, lower total cost of ownership and tighter alignment between business and technology functions.

The latest engagement builds on a two-decade partnership between the two companies. TCS has played a key role in scaling SAPs Enterprise Cloud Services (RISE with SAP) and supporting its shift from a licence-maintenance model to a pay-per-use cloud services framework, enabling greater agility and scalability. Over the next five years, TCS will focus on transforming SAPs IT business function to drive innovation and improve responsiveness to evolving business requirements.

Dr. Benjamin Blau, Chief Process & Information Officer, SAP, said, TCS and SAP partnership is built on trust and excellence. TCSs unwavering commitment and collaboration to drive innovations across products has forged a long-lasting relationship with SAP. Together, we are simplifying our customer journeys and accelerating cloud adoption. V Rajanna, President, Technology, Software and Services, TCS, said, TCS and SAP have been a strategic partnership for more than two-decades, enabling enterprises to navigate complex digital transformation journeys. We support the SAP runs SAP philosophy and as we enter the next phase, this collaboration shall leverage transformative potential of AI and cloud to unlock new revenue streams, accelerate business growth, and deliver differentiated experiences for enterprise and their customers globally.