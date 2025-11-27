TVS Motor and BMW Motorrad alliance roll out 2 lakh units

TVS Motor Company (TVSM), and BMW Motorrad today announced a landmark achievement of 200,000 units produced under their long-term partnership. This milestone highlights the success of the Indo-German collaboration, which has consistently set new benchmarks in the sub-500cc two-wheeler segment and delivered world-class motorcycles to customers worldwide. Since forming the strategic alliance in 2013, the partners have celebrated numerous milestones, reflecting over a decade of shared innovation, quality, and performance excellence.

