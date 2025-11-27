Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Motor and BMW Motorrad alliance roll out 2 lakh units

TVS Motor and BMW Motorrad alliance roll out 2 lakh units

Image
Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

TVS Motor Company (TVSM), and BMW Motorrad today announced a landmark achievement of 200,000 units produced under their long-term partnership. This milestone highlights the success of the Indo-German collaboration, which has consistently set new benchmarks in the sub-500cc two-wheeler segment and delivered world-class motorcycles to customers worldwide. Since forming the strategic alliance in 2013, the partners have celebrated numerous milestones, reflecting over a decade of shared innovation, quality, and performance excellence.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Elxsi joins hands with Druid Software to boost enterprise for 5G adoption

Studds Accessories Q2 PAT climbs 18% YoY to Rs 21 cr

British Pound near one-month high against weak dollar; GBP/INR futures surpass 118 mark

Whirlpool of India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Gujarat's Fisheries Boom: Export Surge, Coastal Expansion and Rs 1,622-Crore Modernisation Drive

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story