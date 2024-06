TD Power Systems has allotted 13,511 equity shares pursuant to the exercise of employee stock appreciation rights (ESAR) under TDPSL Equity Based Compensation Plan 2019.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs.31,23,40,202/- (15,61,70,101 equity shares face value of Rs.2/- each) to Rs.31,23,67,224/- (15,61,83,612 equity shares face value of Rs.2/- each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp