Team Lease Services consolidated net profit declines 9.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.07% to Rs 2796.83 croreNet profit of Team Lease Services declined 9.86% to Rs 24.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.07% to Rs 2796.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2272.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2796.832272.60 23 OPM %1.201.40 -PBDT39.7842.31 -6 PBT25.9129.40 -12 NP24.5827.27 -10
