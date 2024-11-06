Team Lease Services consolidated net profit declines 9.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.07% to Rs 2796.83 crore

Net profit of Team Lease Services declined 9.86% to Rs 24.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.07% to Rs 2796.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2272.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2796.832272.601.201.4039.7842.3125.9129.4024.5827.27

